Tennis

Australian Open Top 5 shots from Day 10 featuring Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swiatek and Felix Auger-Aliassime

The best of the action from Day 10 of the Australian Open with some stunning shots from the best in the game. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

00:02:36, an hour ago