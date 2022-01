Tennis

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova battle to first Australian Open women's doubles title

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova battle to their first Australian Open women's doubles title. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

00:01:25, 22 minutes ago