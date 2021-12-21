Belinda Bencic has announced she has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.

The Olympic gold medallist announced the news after travelling back from the Mubadala Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Rafael Nadal also tested positive after the event while Emma Raducanu had to withdraw from her scheduled match against Bencic following a positive result.

Bencic says she is experiencing “quite severe” symptoms but still hopes to travel to Australia.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to provide a quick update that unfortunately and even though I'm fully vaccinated, I recently tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I'm currently isolating and taking all precautionary measurements to get through this as best as possible as I'm experiencing quite severe symptoms (fever, aches, chills).

“While the timing is not ideal - as I was in the final stages of my preparations for the Australian Open swing - I will make my way to Australia as soon as I'm cleared and past the isolation period.”

Bencic is the latest player to see their Australian Open plans disrupted.

Karolina Muchova, who made the semi-finals in Melbourne earlier this year, will not be playing the first Grand Slam of 2022 as she recovers from injury.

“I’m doing all I can to get back on the court as soon as I’m able,” wrote the Czech on Twitter, having previously said that she is hoping to start the 2022 season “pain-free”.

Former world No 54 Natalia Vikhlyantseva has revealed that she will not be able to play as her vaccine of choice – Sputnik V – is not on the Australian government’s approved list.

All players, staff and spectators must be fully vaccinated to attend the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.

