Danielle Collins is into the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the second time in her career after powering past Alize Cornet 7-5 6-1.

Collins’ serving and power from the baseline was too strong for her French opponent who was playing in her first ever Australian Open quarter-final at her 63rd appearance at a major.

Ad

The American No 27 seed will play either Iga Swiatek or Kaia Kanepi in the last four.

Australian Open Order of play, Day 10: Medvedev in top-10 battle, Cornet and Kanepi chase first semis 7 HOURS AGO

"It feels incredible [to be in the semi-finals]," Collins said afterwards.

"Especially after some of the health challenges that I've had and to be able to get back to this level and feel able to compete like I have been, and to be as physical as I have been, has been so rewarding.

"Playing against the girls I've been playing against the last couple of matches against really good competitors and athletes is an honour.

"I've been playing tennis since I was seven years old. I've worked at this every day. I gave up so much as a kid to get to where I am at now.

"The amount of hours I spend each day on the court playing in the park with my Dad and him driving me around everywhere trying to get me the best resources and to get to where I am today.

"With the health challenges I know it means a lot to me and my family as well."

Collins broke Cornet’s resistance early in the first set. She moved into a 3-1 lead after a gruelling 12 minute game by hitting a backhand winner at the net.

Cornet broke back at 5-5 after Collins hit a loose forehand into the net. But Collins went on to seal the first set in 59 minutes on the Frenchwoman’s serve as she hit a wild forehand long.

Momentum was fully with Collins in the second set. She continued to apply the pressure on Cornet’s first serve and she went 2-0 up by delivering a ferocious forehand return.

On the hottest day of the tournament so far Cornet was visibly tiring while Collins was growing in confidence.

With Cornet winning only 17 per cent of her shots on her first serve, Collins continued to dominate from the baseline and quickly reeled off another three games.

Cornet, who was hunching over at times throughout the second set, clawed back a service game but Collins would see it out on her own serve as Cornet fired a forehand into the net.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open The must-watch interview and moody Medvedev – AO Diary YESTERDAY AT 23:35