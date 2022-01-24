Former British No. 1 Tim Henman believes it will be "very difficult" for Novak Djokovic to challenge for more major titles if he does not change his stance on coronavirus vaccination.

He described the 20-time Grand Slam champion's troubles - and deportation - from Australia as a "fiasco" and "shambles", which neither Djokovic, Tennis Australia or the government have come out well from.

Ad

There are questions about what Djokovic will do next, given the coronavirus rules which are in place around the world. The world No. 1's title defence at Roland Garros is in doubt, as France has a Covid pass rule for large venues and ministers have said there will be no exemptions.

Australian Open 'Rafa had it right' - Djokovic 'not bigger' than 'great success' Aus Open says politician 5 HOURS AGO

Wimbledon does look like a possibility, although unvaccinated visitors to England have to quarantine for 10 days, while the current rules to enter the USA are very similar to Australia and Djokovic would need an exemption to get in - raising all the same arguments he has been through Down Under.

'He worked so hard to be loved' - McEnroe on Djokovic's downfall

"When you reflect on the Djokovic fiasco, it was a shambles, really," Henman said in Eurosport's Cube.

"There were no winners. It wasn't good for Tennis Australia, I don't think it reflected well on the government. Obviously Djokovic not being able to play in the Australian Open, it's disappointing for the event, the fans and Djokovic himself. Fingers crossed that we don't have to witness something like that in the future.

"What does Djokovic do next? Because it would seem very difficult for him to continue with his professional career if he's not double vaccinated, it would seem that he's going to be pretty limited with the countries that he can get into.

"I would emphasise, it's absolutely his prerogative, whether any individual wants to get vaccinated or not is his or her decision, but certainly as a tennis fan and seeing what Djokovic has been able to achieve on the court, I very much hope we see him back competing soon."

Djokovic has not made a public statement since Australia's government made the decision to deport him, and it is not clear when or where he plans to play next.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open 'I've never heard Rafa, Roger or Novak mention money' - Wilander questions Zverev motivation A DAY AGO