‘Difficult’ – Tim Henman says unvaccinated status puts Novak Djokovic career at risk

Tim Henman says that it is each individual’s – including Novak Djokovic’s - prerogative whether they get vaccinated or not. However, he adds that the travel restrictions currently in place for those who are not vaccinated seem to “make it difficult to continue with his professional career”. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:01:24, an hour ago