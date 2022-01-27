Sam Schroder pulls off a stunning upset by beating Dylan Alcott 7-5 6-0 to win the quad wheelchair singles final inside Rod Laver Arena.

The 31-year-old was bidding to make it eight Australian Open titles in the final match of his career on his swansong, but instead Schroder was able to wrap up an emphatic straight sets victory.

For Schroder, who won his first major at the 2020 US Open by defeating Alcott, it is his first Australian Open singles title.

Alcott was understandably emotional in his post-match interview and thanked the Australian public for all their support during his career.

"Congratulations to Sam," he said. "He definitely deserved to win today. He was definitely the better player. Awesome job and congratulations.

After congratulating his team, he added: "I hated myself so much growing up and the reason I'm here is because of you so thank you so much.

"I'm really the luckiest guy in the world and I didn't need the win today to realise that.

"It would've been nice to win but I am still the luckiest guy in this country if not the world to live the life I live.

"This is the last time I ever get to speak on this court. Thank you to every single person for changing my life."

Schroder said: "I want to say congrats to Dylan for having an amazing career. You've inspired so many people to get out there and play sports.

"For disabled kids back home I know you've done an amazing job inspiring the world and I hope to one day do even a small part of that. Thank you for all you have done."

It took an hour and 10 minutes for Schroder to win the first set and silence the crowd. After a nervy start from both, Schroder sealed it on the Alcott serve with a fine cross-court winner.

Momentum was with Schroder going into the second set and he broke Alcott to move into a 2-0 lead after an unforced error from the Australian.

As Alcott continued to make unforced errors with a concerned crowd watching on, Schroder went a double break up at 4-0 before sealing the bagel - and the title - as Alcott sliced a backhand into the net.

