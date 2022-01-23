Rafael Nadal has given his reaction to Eurosport after his remarkable 28-minute tie-break in which "everything was crazy" at the Australian Open.

Nadal won through to the Australian Open quarter-finals for a sixth consecutive year with the 7-6(14) 6-2 6-2 victory over Adrian Mannarino in their fourth-round encounter on Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard saved four set points in a truly astonishing opening set tie-break that will be remembered for many years to come, recovering at 7-8, 11-12, 12-13 and 13-14 before eventually winning it 16-14.

The tie-break was so brutal that, while Nadal pleaded with the umpire to visit the bathroom, Mannarino was hunched over in his chair, seemingly broken by the epic battle.

The 35-year-old Nadal gave his reaction to Eurosport's Alize Lim, Mats Wilander and Johanna Konta in the Cube, and the conversation centred around a tie-break that will live long in the memory.

"I don't know the time when I am playing because I am just trying to be focused on the next point, but the tie-break had a little bit of everything," Nadal told Eurosport.

"I was lucky at some moments; I think I played some fantastic points to come back. My serve did not work very well at the end of the tie-break and I lost a couple of chances to win the set with my serve.

"Everything was crazy! I was lucky with some balls, without a doubt, even with the last one when I won the set. I hit a terrible drop shot, and even another one, a forehand down the line, that looks fantastic on TV, but on my racquet did not feel that way.

"In the end, I managed to survive that first set, then mentally, of course, it was tough for him after that after losing a set like this. I knew how important that set was."

Wilander added his verdict following a tie-break that was described on commentary as "unforgettable", and admitted that people will be talking about it for a very long time to come.

"It was an unbelievable match," he said. "Obviously, we are going to be talking about that first set tie-break forever.

"Overall, Rafa looks great. He looks great. That first set did not take that much out of him energy-wise. Yeah, he is going to be tough to beat."

Konta added: "How nice is it to hear him also say he is so happy and grateful and it means a lot to him to be in the quarter-final. It is like his gazillionth quarter-final!"

Nadal, who won at Melbourne Park back in 2009, is not only seeking his second title at the opening major of the year but also a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title to move past the tally he shares with his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

