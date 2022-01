Tennis

'F***' - Rafael Nadal drops expletive in brilliant interview with trophy

“I said okay, I lost, I was nervous, I made a mistake. So I need to keep fighting," Rafael Nadal said after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open in Melbourne. "I can lose the match and he can beat me, but I can’t give up even if I am destroyed. I need to stay strong mentally.”

00:03:51, 43 minutes ago