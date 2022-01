Tennis

‘Fabulous!’ – Aryna Sabalenka wins incredible rally against Storm Sanders

World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka was down a set and a break against Australian Storm Sanders but fought back to secure her place in the second round of the Grand Slam. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

00:00:46, 23 minutes ago