Tennis

‘Fierce competitor’ – John McEnroe praises Alize Cornet ahead of maiden Grand Slam quarter-final

John McEnroe tells Eurosport that Alize Cornet’s run to a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final is a “great story” and that the Frenchwoman is a “fierce competitor”. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

00:02:17, an hour ago