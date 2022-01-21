Victoria Azarenka is into the fourth round of the Australian Open after breezing past Elina Svitolina 6-0 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

The No 24 seed produced a flawless performance against the No 15 seed to extend her head-to-head record against the Ukrainian to 5-0.

The two-time Australian Open winner is into the fourth round of the Melbourne Grand Slam for the first time since 2015.

Azarenka said on-court afterwards: "I had to try and stay on top of Svitolina as much as possible and not let her breathe. That was my goal before the match and I feel I executed that well."

Discussing being a parent on the tour, Azarenka said: "Not everybody has an opportunity to bring their kid to work so for my son to be inspired by what I do is priceless to me. I don't like to use the words 'role model' but I try to understand I am an example in front of his eyes and try to be the best I can.

"I know that people might come at me and talk about my bad attitude at some point in life, that is true and I can only do better, but my son helps me to be better so I am grateful for that."

Svitolina looked almost tearful at one point in a first set where she made 13 unforced errors and double faulted three times. Azarenka simply overpowered her from the baseline and reeled off six games in a row.

The second set was nearly as comfortable as Azarenka, who entered the vaccine debate after her second round win on Wednesday, broke the Svitolina serve in the opening game.

Svitolina let out a wry smile when she got a game on the scoreboard 35 minutes into the match to make it 2-1 and produced a break point to level the second set, but Azarenka rescued it before going on to break the Svitolina serve again to move into an unassailable 5-2 lead.

After a mammoth ten minute game, Azarenka sealed the victory on her sixth match point as Svitolina fired a forehand into the net.

