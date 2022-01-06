Rafael Nadal has hit out at Novak Djokovic for not getting vaccinated for Covid-19 and says he should "follow the rules".

Djokovic was given a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open, but he looks set to miss the Grand Slam after his visa was rejected by border force officials when he landed in Melbourne late on Wednesday night.

The world number one currently faces deportation and is at the Park Hotel; an immigration detention centre. His lawyers have launched an appeal against his ban with the outcome set to be heard on Monday.

Djokovic's great rival Nadal, who is currently in Melbourne preparing for the opening Slam of the year which gets underway on January 17, says he should have simply got vaccinated.

"The world has been suffering enough. Get vaccinated. If he wanted, he would playing here in Australia without problems," the world number six said.

"I went through COVID. I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you don't have any problem to play here. That's the only clear thing.

"The rest of the things, I don't want to have or to give to you an opinion that I don't have the whole information.

The only for me clear thing is if you are vaccinated, you can play in the Australian Open and everywhere, and the world in my opinion has been suffering enough to not follow the rules.

Nadal repeated his point that Djokovic would not be in the position he finds himself in if he chose to get vaccinated:

"I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem," the 35-year-old said.

"Of course, I don't like the situation that is happening. In some way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision."

Nadal's preparations for the Australian Open have got off to a good start, beating Ricardas Berankis 6-2 7-5 to move into the last eight at the Melbourne Summer Set following a first round bye.

