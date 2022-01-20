Garbine Muguruza has been knocked out of the Australian Open in straight sets, losing to Alize Cornet 6-3 6-3.

The 2020 Australian Open finalist had not answer to Cornet's aggression form the baseline and it is the first time the Spaniard has fallen at the second round since 2018.

For Cornet, the 31-year-old will be playing in the third round for the first time since 2018.

"I feel amazing," Cornet said afterwards.

"I think I played a good match out there today and my state of mind was perfect. My mind was super focused on what I had to do and I felt in a bubble. You always have to play such a good match against Garbine. She's such a fighter and even at the end I was one set, one break up and I knew she would not give up a point.

"In two days it's my birthday so I think that is the best gift I can give to myself.

"Hopefully my experience can help me in the next round even though I have no idea who I will be playing because when I saw the draw I really stopped at Garbine and was like 'OK, let's see what is going to happen.'"

Cornet disrupted the No 3 seed's rhythm early on and raced into a 3-0 lead in the opening set. Muguruza was forced to rescue a further six break points as Cornet continued to pressure and eventually took the opener on her fourth set point.

Muguruza accumulated a high number of unforced errors in the second set and was unable to muster up a break point herself. Cornet capitalised to go 4-2 up before holding on her service games to seal a memorable victory.

SWIATEK BREEZES PAST PETERSON

Iga Swiatek has progressed to the third round of the Australian Open after easing past Rebecca Peterson 6-2 6-1 on John Cain Arena.

Swiatek is into the third round for the third time in her career having dropped just seven games so far and will be looking to beat her career-best of reaching a fourth round this year.

She said afterwards. "Grand Slams are never easy and I wanted to start with a lot of confidence for sure. These two matches gave me a lot. I'm finding my rhythm. The weather changed a little bit so I've got to get used to the conditions again. It's great. I love it here.

"In deciding moments I think my serve is pretty good and maybe the percentage on my first serve could be better but on important points it's giving me a lot of confidence and my movement.

"For sure I have more experience now so I think in both matches I lost here to Kontaveit and Halp I could see they had more experience and Simona changed her tactics in the middle of the match and it was hard for me to adjust.

"Right now I'm also the one that has been on tour for three years so I feel like it's going to be easier for me to adjust and find solutions.

The 2020 French Open winner raced into a 4-0 lead in the opening set. The Swede recovered a break to move to within two games at 4-2, but Swiatek broke back instantly before wrapping up the opening set on her own serve on her fourth set point.

Peterson won her opening service game in the second set before Swiatek, who was starting to make less unforced error, reeled off six games of the remaining seven games.

