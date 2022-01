Tennis

‘He hates to lose again!’ – Mats Wilander on Murray ‘getting that feeling back’ after Nikoloz Basilashvili win

Mats Wilander says Andy Murray has that feeling back in his heart after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Australian Open. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

00:00:44, 41 minutes ago