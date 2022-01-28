Former world No. 1 Justine Henin has blasted Daniil Medvedev, saying the Australian Open finalist has gone too far after his latest rant at the officials.

The 25-year-old Medvedev has made a name for himself in recent years for the manner in which he can explode on court when things aren’t going to his liking.

That happened again on Friday when he shouted “are you stupid” at the match umpire as well as calling him “a small cat” after being infuriated with what he felt was too much coaching from the father of his opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas.

And former Fed Cup winner Henin, who now works as a pundit for Eurosport France, believes that the Russian has gone too far.

"He clearly overstepped the lines,” Henin said after the game.

“We can't accept from anyone to talk like that to an umpire who didn't commit a huge mistake at this point.

“On the substance, he might be right but on the form it's clearly unbearable.

He's gone too far. Maybe he should be penalised. It might happen.

“After the game, he made his mea culpa, saying 'it's not right what I did, let's move one". I'm not sure it will follow this path so easily for him."

