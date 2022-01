Tennis

'He's ready for it' - Alex Corretja says Rafael Nadal primed for 21st Grand Slam ahead of Australian Open final

Alex Corretja believes Rafael Nadal will not have any doubts about his chances of winning a record 21st Grand Slam as he gears up for the Australian Open final. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:01:12, 19 minutes ago