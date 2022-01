Tennis

Highlights: Kaia Kanepi stuns Aryna Sabalenka in Australian Open fourth round

Relive the best moments from the Australian Open with highlights from the day’s play. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

00:03:09, 2 hours ago