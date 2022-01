Tennis

'His confidence has come back' - Mats Wilander on Rafael Nadal closing in on 21st Grand Slam and GOAT debate

Mats Wilander ponders the prospect of Rafael Nadal winning the Australian Open for his 21st Grand Slam and how his rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will react to seeing him in the final. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:00:55, 31 minutes ago