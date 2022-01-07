Nick Kyrgios has hit out at the treatment of Novak Djokovic ahead of the world number one’s appeal to enter Australia.

The Serbian remains at the Park Hotel in Carlton, Melbourne after his visa to enter the country was rejected on Wednesday when Australian Border Force claimed Djokovic failed to "provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements”.

Ad

The world number one's appeal to enter the country and participate in the Australian Open has been adjourned until 10am local time on Monday before a final decision is made. Djokovic's father, Srdjan, accused Australian authorities of holding the 20-time Grand Slam champion "captive"

Australian Open 'Like a prisoner' - Djokovic's mother slams son's living conditions in hotel 16 HOURS AGO

And now Kyrgios – an outspoken critic of Djokovic in the past – has taken to social media to criticise the reaction to the world number one’s on-going issues.

Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mums health, but how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad.

"Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better, tweeted the 26-year-old Kyrgios.

The reaction in Australia has been mixed. He has been offered support from some quarters, but the nine-time Australian Open winner has also come in for some stinging criticism.

And Kyrgios – who confirmed that he was vaccinated – criticised the tone of some of that discourse, referencing some of the memes and headlines surrounding the growing storm.

The Australian noted that Djokovic was one of tennis’ great champions and should the 34-year-old be denied a visa it would prevent him moving ahead of the haul of 20 Grand Slam titles he holds alongside Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

Australian Open organisers had previously confirmed Djokovic's medical exemption was granted following a "rigorous review process" involving two separate independent panels of medical experts, but Andrews added that the onus was on the individual to provide the necessary documentation to enter the country.

And after Australian Border Force said Djokovic failed to "provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements”, the Serbian superstar was moved to the Park Hotel in Carlton, Melbourne ahead of an appeal, which is set to occur at 10am local time on Monday.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Australian Open 'What a mess, what a shame' - Djokovic fiasco 'very difficult to understand' says Corretja 20 HOURS AGO