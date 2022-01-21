Tennis

'I broke my necklace!' - Barbora Krejcikova furious at time violation after bathroom gaffe at Australian Open

'I broke my necklace!' - Barbora Krejcikova is left furious after receiving a time violation for returning to the court following a long break. She tells the umpire that she "broke my necklace" in the bathroom at the Australian Open.

00:01:23, 30 minutes ago