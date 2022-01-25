Rafael Nadal says he is looking forward to two days rest after he played out a five-set epic against Denis Shapovalov in the quarter-final of the Australian Open.

Ad

The 35-year-old Spaniard will have a two-day break before that match and he told on-court interviewer Jim Courier that he was very much in need of the respite following an intense match.

Australian Open 'You guys are all corrupt!' - Shapovalov in furious rant at Nadal and umpire 3 HOURS AGO

"I was completely destroyed after that," he said.

"It was very tough and very warm, Honestly I didn't practise for it. I was a little bit lucky at the beginning of the fifth. I think at the beginning of the match I was playing great then I know how difficult it is to play a play like Denis. He is very talented. For me it is amazing to be in the semi-finals."

The 2009 Australian Open winner added to Courier after the match that he had endured some issues with his stomach during the encounter.

"I started to feel not very well in my stomach so I asked if they could do something. They went inside and took the tension. They just checked that everything was alright with my body and then I took some tablets to try and improve the stomach problem I had. I was lucky that I was serving great in the fifth."

However, despite recovering to overcome Shapovalov in four hours and 10 minutes, Nadal added that newer, harsher conditions complicated his progression to the last four - and recovery ahead of it - but added he expects to be back to optimal physical condition when he settles in for a seventh semi-final at Melbourne Park.

"I am not 21, anymore, so I am glad to have two days off. I felt good physically. It's true that the conditions here haven't been that hard for the last week and a half. I hope it will be a great tie and I really believe I am going to be ready for that semi-finals. For me it's everything to play one more time here on Rod Laver Arena. I'm just excited and happy and I can't thank everyone enough for the support.

The Spaniard has only won the Australian Open once and added that just two months ago he was unsure of his participation at the event.

"Of course. The real truth is two months ago we didn't know if we were going to be back on tour at all so here I am. For me it is a present of life that I am here playing tennis again and i just enjoy it."

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open Nadal outlasts Shapovalov in fiery five-set epic to reach semis 5 HOURS AGO