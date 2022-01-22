There was a dramatic moment between points as Stefanos Tsitsipas was handed a coaching violation during his third-round match at the Australian Open.

The Greek star looked utterly stunned as he was informed by the umpire of the apparent infringement, and shot back a baffled expression during the match against Benoit Paire on Rod Laver Arena.

Ad

The fourth seed eventually accepted the violation, with his dad and coach in his box well known for his penchant for being a touch animated from the stands.

Australian Open 'What's your problem with me?' - Cornet lambasts umpire after second time violation 2 HOURS AGO

At 3-4 in the second set, with Tsitsipas having taken the first, it came at a pretty crucial moment in the match. To say the Greek was unimpressed would be an understatement.

"Code violation - coaching warning, Mr Tsitsipas," came the announcement from the chair.

"I have to give you a warning for coaching because I have told you before!

"I am going to consider it coaching. I did tell you that. After the first set, remember?"

Tsitsipas's father is not the only coach who can be vocal during matches, of course, and the player was just left to shake his head and carry on with the match, clearly frustrated.

Despite his injury troubles coming into the tournament at Melbourne Park, Tsitsipas remains one of the favourites in the men's singles, particularly with Novak Djokovic not being present after being deported

'Simply outrageous' - Tweener and drop shot win Paire audacious point against Tsitsipas

It was not the first confrontation between a player and an umpire on Saturday as Alize Cornet received two time violations, and was not remotely happy about it

The French star, who was clearly struggling to see the court with the sun blazing down on Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, took too long for the shot clock at the start of her service game during the second set of her third-round match against Tamara Zidansek.

"You can't give me a code violation for that," a perplexed Cornet said to the umpire while gesticulating.

'What's your problem with me?' - Cornet gets in heated argument with umpire

"I didn't do anything ... I didn't take my time, I just took the balls. I didn't even wait for one second. I took the ball and I went to the line.

"What is your problem with me? Listen to me: we don't even have time to get a towel! They are over there, and that is very far when you have to walk.

"Can you hear? You are sitting there saying, 'code violation'. Don't you think that is too much!"

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open men Tsitsipas sets up Fritz clash in second week after beating Paire in four sets 4 HOURS AGO