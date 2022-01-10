Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has said that he wants to "stay and try to compete" in the Australian Open in a social media message posted on Monday, in which he was pictured back on a tennis court.

Djokovic has been in the middle of a vaccination storm, with the Serbian star initially denied entry to Australia when his visa was cancelled upon arrival ahead of the Australian Open.

Djokovic, who has admitted that he's not vaccinated, has now had that cancellation overturned after winning his court case on Monday and is waiting to see what will happen with the Australian officials and their decision. The Government could yet opt to cancel his visa again and possibly ban him from entering the country for three years.

But pictured on an Australian Open court, Djokovic struck a defiant tone as he targeted a 10th title in Melbourne.

"I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

"I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans."

Speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon UK time Djokovic's family gave another press conference and his brother Djordje began by saying "We need to send love to Nole, and to help him to overcome this very difficult situation as a winner at the end.

"We want to thank the justice system of Australia we would like to thank what Judge Kerry wrote in this case. He did neutrally paying attention to detail.

“Our family are very pleased that justice and truth, have prevailed.”

His mum Dijana added "We’re here to celebrate the victory of our son Novak. He always fought for justice. He’s done nothing wrong.

"He went there to win that tournament. This situation has been extremely difficult. There has been a spectrum of emotions: sadness, fear, disappointment.

"There were moments when he didn’t have his mobile with him. we had no idea what was happening.

"I want to thank everyone in the world who stood up and supported him in Melbourne in front of that, so-called hotel. This is his biggest win in his career, it is bigger than any Grand Slam."

Afterwards his father Srdan said "Over the past few days, it’s been very, very difficult for everyone in the world who is free thinking. But he is mentally extremely, extremely strong.

"They took away all his rights his rights, as a human being. He refused to revoke his visa.

"They gave him no right to prepare his defence for several hours, and they took away his phone. Fortunately they gave him back his phone. He contacted his legal team who mounted a fantastic defence, that they could not match.

"This is a huge win for Novak, his family and the free world. He respected everything that was asked of him. He only wanted to go there to play tennis and that right he wanted to take away from them.

"Justice and the rule of law have prevailed. The judge who presided over the case has shown that not for second was Novak the guilty party.

"The judge was fantastic, he simply respected the facts. He took the only decision that was possible which was to release Novak."

The conference was ended by the family when they were asked what Djokovic was doing in the days after he reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

