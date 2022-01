Tennis

‘I’ll probably get drunk!’ – Alexander Zverev on his plans after victory over Radu Albot at Australian Open

"I’ll probably get drunk at some time tonight, that’s very popular in Australia here, why not try it out?" joked Alexander Zverev after he was rarely troubled in seeing off Radu Albot 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the fourth round, setting up a meeting with Canada's Denis Shapovalov. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:02:09, 2 hours ago