Andy Murray hopes that the Novak Djokovic visa saga is sorted out quickly and says that the whole situation "has not been good".

Immigration minister Alex Hawke released a statement on Friday stating that he had “carefully considered information provided by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic” ahead of making the decision to cancel Djokovic's visa . The 34-year-old could be barred from getting a new visa for three years.

Murray, who has reached his first ATP final in 27 months by beating Reilly Opelka in three sets at the Sydney Classic on Friday, says that he "wouldn’t kick Djokovic whilst he was down" and there needs to be a swift resolution.

“It's not a good situation,” the former British No. 1 told reporters.

I'm not going to sit here and start kicking Novak whilst he's down.

“I mean, I said it the other day, it's not a good situation for anyone. It's unfortunate that it's ended up in this sort of situation, and who knows? I don't know what the process is from now.

“I don't know what route he goes down, if he can appeal that and how long that takes, and can he still be out practising whilst that process is going on or still competing in the tournament?”

He continued: "I just want it obviously to get resolved. I think it could be good for everyone if that was the case.

"It just seems like it's dragged on for quite a long time now and it's not great for tennis, not great for the Australian Open, not great for Novak.

“Obviously a lot of people have criticised the government here, as well. It's not been good."

Murray said earlier this week that there were still "questions that need to be answered" by Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open, but that it was positive the Serb had been released from a detention centre.

Djokovic has been drawn against compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open first round should the world number one be able to participate.

