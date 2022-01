Tennis

'It was incredibly irritating' - Andy Murray on fans mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siuu' celebration at Australian Open

Speaking after his Australian Open first round victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili, Andy Murray reacts to what he thought were boos from the boisterous home crowd. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.

00:09:20, 42 minutes ago