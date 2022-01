Tennis

'It will be a war' - Alex Corretja on how Rafael Nadal v Daniil Medvedev will go down in the Australian Open final

Looking ahead to the Australian open final, Alex Corretja suggested the match between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will be a 'war'. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:00:19, 9 minutes ago