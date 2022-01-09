The Australian government has failed in a bid to delay the hearing for Novak Djokovic’s appeal against a decision to deny him entry into the country.

A judge on Sunday denied a request to postpone the hearing by two days until Wednesday in order to get extra time to prepare. That means the hearing is set to take place Monday as initially scheduled, just one week before the start of the Australian Open.

A court document states that both parties will appear via video link and have up to two hours to make their oral arguments, with Djokovic’s team going first.

Djokovic has spent four nights in an Australian immigration detention hotel after his visa was cancelled when he landed in Melbourne.

Djokovic had been granted a medical exemption by the local state government to compete in the Australian Open, but federal border officials deemed that he didn’t meet the entry requirements. All foreign visitors to Australia must be either fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption.

The case has become a hot political issue in Australia, where the decision to grant Djokovic a medical exemption had infuriated many after months of lockdown and strict social distancing measures.

Ahead of the appeals hearing, Djokovic’s lawyers have submitted court documents showing that the top-ranked Serb tested positive for the coronavirus on December 16 and had since recovered, which was the basis for him getting a medical exemption.

Even if Djokovic’s appeal is successful, his preparations for the year’s first Grand Slam tournament have been badly hampered. He has been denied separate requests to move to a different hotel where he can train and to have access to his personal chef.

Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion who is trying to break the record of 20 Grand Slam titles that he shares with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

