Australian Open 2022 LIVE - Latest updates with Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka in action
ICYMI
Novak Djokovic will not defend his Australian Open title after the full federal court upheld the decision to cancel his visa. He has now left the country. The world No. 1 first had his visa cancelled on January 6 but managed to get that decision overturned. Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, re-cancelled the visa on Friday. A second appeal was unsuccessful.
'Follow the rules, it's not that hard' - Muguruza, Osaka and Radacanu on Djokovic
NADAL IN ACTION AT 3AM GMT
Rafael Nadal's meeting with Marcos Giron will grab the attention, as many fans wonder what sort of condition Nadal is in and whether he looks capable of going all the way in Melbourne. If he does, he would not only win just his second Australian Open title, but he would take the lead in the race for most slams in the men's game with 21 - ahead of Roger Federer and Djokovic, who are also both on 20.
'I'm excited' - Nadal previews the Australian Open
NEXT-GEN WATCH
Carlos Alcaraz looks set to become a force to be reckoned with on the men's tour, and he starts his campaign against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile right now over on court 7. The Spaniard is already 2-0 up in the opening set.
HERE WE GO!
The Australian Open 2022 is here! There may not be any Novak Djokovic, but we kick off with some cracking matches on the first day with Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, reigning champion Naomi Osaka and Ash Barty all in action today. Stay tuned with live updates right here or you can watch all the action live on Eurosport and discovery+.