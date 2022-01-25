Madison Keys is through to the semi-finals of the Australian Open after beating an under the weather Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

Krejcikova was struggling with heatstroke midway through the first set and had to call on a trainer.

As the Czech player, who has also been playing in the doubles this week, continued to tire, Keys was able to capitalise and marched on to her second Australian Open semi-final and her fifth Grand Slam semi-final in one hour and 25 minutes.

"I think I'm going to cry," Keys said afterwards.

"It means a lot. Last year was really hard and I did everything I could with my team to reset this off-season and focus on starting fresh and new and just starting from zero and not worrying about last year. That's gone well so far.

"I'm really proud of myself and so thankful to my team, friends and family for helping me through what was a really tough year last year."

Just like against Paula Badosa in the last 16, Keys' blistering forehand caused Krejcikova problems early in the first set. Krejcikova rallied and started to play more aggressively, but Keys rescued four break points to hold her service game at 3-2 after 27 minutes of gruelling baseline action.

As Krejcikova started to get frustrated in the stifling hot temperatures, Keys continued to apply the pressure and eventually converted a break point on her fifth attempt in the sixth game to take a 4-2 lead.

The blazing sun continued to affect Krejcikova badly. After Keys comfortably wrapped up the first set she reeled off the next three games.

However, with Keys realising her opponent was not feeling well she appeared to lose focus slightly. The 26-year-old tightened up and it allowed Krejcikova to recover a break and a service game to make it 3-2.

But Keys restored a double break lead with a vicious forehand return winner before securing her place in the semi-finals for the first time since 2015 on her own serve.

