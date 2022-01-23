Matteo Berrettini defeated Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Berrettini fought tooth and nail to overcome the 19th seed with his serve ultimately the decisive factor, landing him 28 aces and a host of cheap points.

The match continued a tough draw for Berrettini during this year's event having gone to four sets with Brandon Nakashima in the first round, and spending over four hours on court against young starlet Carlos Alcaraz in the third round.

Carreno Busta had also had a lot of court time prior to meeting Berrettini however, and he began to look tired as the Italian stretched away in the final set.

“It was really tough last year,” began the Italian.

“I really wanted to play but my team forced me not to and I understood that I couldn't play with a tear in my ab. But things happen for a reason and it made me want to come back and play here as soon as possible. And I think tonight I showed how much I care for this tournament."

