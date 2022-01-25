Matteo Berrettini withstood an impressive comeback attempt from Gael Monfils before beating the veteran Frenchman in a crowd-pleasing five-set match to reach his first Australian Open semi-final.

Monfils rallied from two sets down but Berrettini recovered to win 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2 on Rod Laver to set up a semi-final against Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard had outlasted Denis Shapovalov in another epic five-setter earlier. Berrettini is the first Italian man ever to reach the last four at the Melbourne Grand Slam.

Berrettini looked headed for a routine win when he took a 2-0 lead after coming through an epic game that lasted nearly 20 minutes before the Italian managed to hold for 2-2 in the second set.

The game featured three break points for Monfils, 10 deuces and several spectacular rallies that brought the crowd to their feet in appreciation. Berrettini finally closed it out with a service winner and then ran away with the second set, breaking for a 4-3 lead before serving it out to love.

But the 35-year-old Monfils, backed by a supportive crowd, refused to surrender. The Frenchman saved three break points before holding for 2-1 in the third set, then finally earned his first break for a 4-2 lead when Berrettini double-faulted for the first time in the match.

He broke again for a 3-2 lead in the fourth set and then converted his fifth set point in the 10th game to level the match.

But Berrettini roared back, breaking twice to take a 4-0 lead in the fifth set, and there was no way back for Monfils this time. The Italian converted his third match point when Monfils netted a forehand.

Berrettini is looking for his first major title after losing in the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic last year.

