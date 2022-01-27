Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are into the Australian Open men’s doubles final with a 7-6(4) 6-4 win over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

The unseeded duo, who entered the tournament as wildcards, are into a doubles final for the first time in their careers and will face compatriots Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in an all-Australian battle on Saturday.

“I’ve played a lot of singles matches around the globe with amazing atmospheres, but this week with Thanasi. Nothing beats this, this has been insane," Kyrgios said after the match.

Kokkinakis said: "It's all about the crowd, the atmosphere. That is what gets us going. We worry about the tennis second. We would not have had this result anywhere else it's sick.

"Both of us bring something different. A different energy, a different charisma on the court. We just enjoy it and have fun. I think we're unpredictable and that's why the crowd enjoy it."

On playing compatriots Ebden and Purcell in the final, Kyrgios said: "They are great doubles players we're not going to take them lightly. They are obviously playing some good tennis.

"It's the final so I'm looking forward to it. It's great to see Aussies having success. I'm super excited and soaking it all in."

It was an extremely tight first set with neither set of players able to even register a break point. The boisterous crowd inside Rod Laver Arena had not been able to distract the experienced No. 3 seeds.

But Kokkinakis and Kyrgios took the first set in the tie-break. The Australian duo sealed the mini break to go 3-2 up. At 5-3 down, Zeballos fired a forehand long and it handed set points to Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, much to the delight of the former who let out a huge roar.

They dropped the first point after a rally where Kyrgios hit the ball through his legs, but took it on the second opportunity as Zeballos fired his backhand serve return long.

The momentum was with the Australian pair and Kyrgios earned the first break points of the match thanks to a stunning forehand winner down the line.

Their opponents recovered all three, but Kokkinakis then created the advantage with a forehand winner and sealed it on the fourth go with a backhand winner as Granollers and Zeballos made the error of both racing to the net.

But at 4-3 up, Kyrgios on his serve got frustrated with the umpire over the net cord sensor and then smashed his racquet on the ground after Granollers and Zeballos broke back.

Nevertheless, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis secured the victory on Granollers' serve. Kokkinakis then sealed the historic win with a fine forehand lob.

