Nick Kyrgios has tested positive for Covid-19 and is a doubt to take part in the Australian Open.
Kyrgios had been due to face Fabio Fognini in the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday but withdrew just hours before.
In an Instagram story, Kyrgios posted: "I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for COVID.
"I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms.
"I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open."
It is a blow to Kyrgios' hopes of some warm-up action prior to the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne, with the 26-year-old last playing competitively in September.
He had already been forced to withdraw from the Melbourne Summer Set the previous week, with a mystery illness that had triggered a bout of asthma.
He didn't record a positive test at that stage, but did so this time around.
