After he lost his second-round singles match against Daniil Medvedev , Kyrgios has been having a raucous and entertaining doubles campaign alongside his good friend and compatriot, Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Along with beating the top seeds and delighting the Melbourne Park fans with their trick shots, rants and various antics, the pair have been playing some superb tennis.

Playing on Kia Arena for their quarter-final clash, only three games had been played when Kyrgios accidentally created some unfortunate drama.

Following an innocuous let call from a Kokkinakis serve, Kyrgios unnecessarily blasted the ball as it came back from the return into the crowd with the point having been called dead by the umpire.

The wild shot, played purely for fun it seemed, flew into the crowd and, unfortunately, struck a young fan sitting with his mum and brought him to tears.

It suddenly dawned on Kyrgios what had happened, and he looked up in horror to see the child upset in the stands.

The 26-year-old decided that he must do something, so ran over to his bag and grabbed one of his racquets. He proceeded to jog over and hand it up to the child as an unexpected gift.

From a nightmare moment for the player to a heartwarming one, the Kia Arena crowd applauded as the child smiled.

