Nick Kyrgios says he “feels quite embarrassed as an Australian” over the way the Novak Djokovic case has been handled by authorities and the media.

Kyrgios offered his own health update in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19 and took the opportunity to hit out at the treatment of Djokovic.

"I feel quite embarrassed as an Australian athlete that's seen what this guy has done for us and the sport," Kyrgios said in the video . ”I just don't think it's right how we're handling it. But the media loves to do that, loves to divide and I don't want this to take away from any of the great results all the other Australians are having."

Kyrgios announced Monday he tested positive for Covid-19 but that he was still hoping to recover in time for the Australian Open, which starts January 17.

And he remained upbeat about his prospects a day later.

"I actually don’t feel too bad at the moment, I’m taking all the necessary precautions,” he said. ”Obviously not ideal … but I’m going to do everything in my power to get out there and give you all a show.”

Kyrgios' comments come after Rafael Nadal labeled the ongoing saga surrounding Djokovic "a circus."

Talking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Monday, Nadal said: "Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, justice has spoken and has said that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I think it is the fairest decision to do so, if it has been resolved that way."

The World No. 1 was detained at the Australian border and held for four days after it was decided that his medical exemption from the coronavirus vaccination to enter the country was not sufficient. He was released after a judge’s ruling on Monday and was practicing at the Rod Laver Arena for a second day on Tuesday as he tries get his preparations back on track for the Grand Slam tournament, where he is a nine-time winner.

However, the government was still considering whether to deport the Serb, who was facing fresh scrutiny over whether he gave a false statement in his travel documents.

