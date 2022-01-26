Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid stretched their Grand Slam hot streak to nine consecutive titles as they won the men’s wheelchair doubles at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The top seeds shared an emotional embrace after edging a match tie-break against Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda, coming through 6-2 4-6 10-7.

The pair’s golden run dates back to the 2019 US Open, with the pair sweeping all four Grand Slam doubles titles last season.

Hewett will also compete in the men’s wheelchair singles final against Japanese top seed Kunieda. He has never won the individual title in Melbourne, finishing runner-up last year, but boasts five Grand Slam singles and 14 doubles titles.

Reid moves onto 18 major wheelchair doubles titles, while he also won the singles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2016.

