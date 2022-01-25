Matteo Berrettini hit back at a heckling fan following his Australian Open quarter-final win over Gael Monfils.

Berrettini became the first Italian man to reach the semi-finals in Melbourne but was made to work hard for the victory.

Monfils roared back to level the scores from two sets down and send the match to a decider, much to the delight of the crowd, a number of whom were fully behind the Frenchman's attempted comeback.

Berrettini rediscovered his rhythm, however, to claim the fifth set and advance to the final four.

But during his post-match on-court interview, a frustrated fan took exception to the result, appearing to shout expletives at Berrettini.

In response, the Italian kept his cool and maintained his composure but still shot back at the abusive supporter.

“I didn’t hear,” Berrettini said. “It’s full of people and I like it but some of them are not really tennis fans,

“It is what it is, you can’t control everybody. To be respectful is something you have to do anyway. But it’s fine. I win, I’m happy.”

Crowds have already been a talking point during the tournament with Andy Murray describing the repeated Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Siuu’ noises during his first round match as ‘incredibly irritating’

Daniil Medvedev later said that supporters that booed during his win over Nick Kyrgios as having ‘a low IQ’.

