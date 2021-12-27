Tomas Berdych thinks Novak Djokovic is going to be a “bit more fragile” in 2022 and may not challenge for as many Grand Slam titles.

World No 1 Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in 2021 to move level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 major titles.

Ad

But he missed out on the Calendar Slam after a straight-set loss in the US Open final and was also beaten in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals.

Tennis Murray v Tsitsipas, Djokovic v Medvedev - What will be the best men’s tennis rivalry of 2022? YESTERDAY AT 14:55

"He's going to have more of a difficult time next year, definitely,” former world No 4 Berdych told Sky Sports.

“I'm not saying he has no chance of winning a Slam - he has a pretty good chance - but I think he's going to have to avoid a tough match which will drain him over five sets because it's two weeks, seven matches, and you need to stay healthy.

"He's been so strong where nothing could break him, which is why he has been dominating, but I think now he's getting a little bit more fragile. Next season is going to be interesting. I think he's got the chance of winning at least one Grand Slam next year."

With the 2022 Australian Open set to start on January 17, Djokovic has a chance to win a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

However, it is not clear yet if he will play in Melbourne. He has reportedly pulled out of the ATP Cup, which runs from January 1-9 in Sydney, and even though he is on the Australian Open entry list, it is not known if he is vaccinated against Covid-19, which is a requirement to play.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Mark Philippoussis thinks Djokovic is going to “surpass all the numbers” in tennis by the time he retires.

"This guy in best-of-five sets is an animal. To beat him in best-of-five you will have to play a hell of a match and I think at the US Open (after losing the final against Daniil Medvedev) he never gave himself a chance because he was so nervous.

"The beautiful thing about that was he showed how human he was. He won a lot of fans over that day - when he broke down it just showed how much it meant to him because he maybe has looked quite cold on the court.

"By the time he's done he's going to surpass all the numbers in every department in tennis."

Raducanu an 'amazing talent'

While Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion, British No 1 Emma Raducanu will be competing at the tournament for the first time following her stunning US Open win.

Raducanu, 19, will be seeded at the Grand Slam and will have a new coach, Torben Beltz, in her corner.

"She's a young face of the new generation,” said Berdych.

“There was a generation of Serena and Venus Williams where they won multiple Slams and then it was only recently we've seen many different Grand Slam winners. Raducanu is fresh, so I think the way she played in New York was incredible. She managed to keep herself focused, so why not? She has a chance of winning many titles. It would be great for women's tennis.

Emma Raducanu Image credit: Getty Images

"What I learned from my career, you're the only one who stands on court. There is no one else. Your coach or parents help train and prepare you, so the end thing is playing tennis between yourself and your opponent."

Former world No 3 David Ferrer added: “She has a great future, but the most important thing is to handle the pressure because it won't be easy when you're young and you've just won a Grand Slam.

We'll see how she handles the pressure next year.

"It's going to be really important for her, but she has an amazing talent and can win [more] Grand Slams in her career."

- -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Australian Open Raducanu set for MBE in New Year Honours list YESTERDAY AT 13:20