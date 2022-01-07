Novak Djokovic has spoken out for the first time as he battles to gain access to Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam of 2022.

The world No. 1 travelled to Melbourne after being granted a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open, however border officials rejected his visa on Wednesday

The Serb is now stuck in a Melbourne detention hotel as his legal team seeks to overturn the decision, although he has been told he is free to leave the country.

"Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

“I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated."

The message comes as officials in Australia moved to explain their own actions leading up to the controversy.

Acting Victorian premier Jacinta Allen said that the government was responsible for issuing visas or otherwise.

It is the Commonwealth government … that's responsible for issuing visas and how they engage in that dialogue with bodies like Tennis Australia is a matter for them.

"Exemptions to play in the Australian Open are 'very much separate from the visa process'."

The head of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, was accused by Allan of knowing that a prior infection would not suffice to get Djokovic through the border.

The reaction to Djokovic's plight in Australia has been mixed. He has been offered support from some quarters, but the nine-time Australian Open winner has also come in for some stinging criticism.

However, Nick Kyrgios – who has rarely resisted the chance to insult his rival – defended Djokovic and criticised the tone of some of his detractors.

“Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my Mum's health, but how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad," tweeted Kyrgios.

"Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better."

'Djokovic is not being held captive - he is free to leave' says minister

