Novak Djokovic confirmed that he is not vaccinated against Covid-19 upon his arrival in Australia.

The world No 1 has won his appeal to remain in the country ahead of the upcoming Australian Open having been detained at the border and threatened with deportation.

Ad

Australia requires that all foreign visitors be fully vaccinated or have a medical exemption but Djokovic’s visa was cancelled after border officials determined that his exemption to enter the country didn’t provide sufficient evidence.

Australian Open Kyrgios faces race to feature at Australian Open after positive Covid-19 test 13 MINUTES AGO

However, the cancellation was quashed following a court hearing.

Documents from his legal team claimed the Serb tested positive for the coronavirus on December 16 and had since recovered, which was the basis for him getting a medical exemption.

These documents also reveal that during his border interview, the Serbian star said he had not had the vaccination:

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. So when I ask you what were your reasons for travelling to Australia today?

DJOKOVIC: I'm a professional tennis player and the main reason for me coming to Australia is participating in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Victoria.

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Now question regarding your vaccination, are you vaccinated?

DJOKOVIC: I am not vaccinated.

INTERVIEWER: - - - for COVID-19? Not vaccinated?

DJOKOVIC: I am not vaccinated.

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Have you ever had COVID?

DJOKOVIC: Yes.

INTERVIEWER: So when did you?

DJOKOVIC: I had COVID twice, I had COVID in June 2020 and I had COVID recently in – I was tested positive – PCR –16th of December 2021.

Following the appeal, Judge Anthony Kelly ruled that it was "unreasonable" to cancel Djokovic's visa although the Immigration minister could still use personal power to cancel Djokovic's visa a second time.

---

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

Australian Open Djokovic wins appeal to remain in Australia after visa cancellation 'quashed' 2 HOURS AGO