Novak Djokovic deported: Boris Becker does not think 'there are any winners' to come from Serb's deportation

Boris Becker, who used to coach Novak Djokovic, believes there are no winners to come out of the world number one's deportation from Australia on Sunday night. Becker says Djokovic will be "very frustrated" not to be at the 2022 Australian Open. Stream the Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

