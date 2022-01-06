The Novak Djokovic controversy at Melbourne airport is "a mess", "a shame", and "very difficult to understand" ahead of the Australian Open, says Alex Corretja.

Ad

Australian Open 'They are really angry' - Schett says Djokovic faces 'long three days' amid exemption fury 2 HOURS AGO

Eurosport expert Corretja has given his reaction to the developing fiasco in Melbourne, with the world No. 1 granted a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination requirements to compete at the tournament, only to then be detained at the border.

"Wow, what a mess. What a shame. What a pity for everyone, especially for Novak. Especially for tennis," Corretja told Eurosport.

"If you agree with the exemption or not, apparently there are other players that have got an exemption, and nobody cares about it; nobody talks about it. It is obvious that, because it is Novak, everybody talks about him.

"I think Novak has the right to ask for an exemption. If they decided to give it to him, he was perfectly clean to play. It was not his choice.

“If they had said, ‘no, sorry, you have to get vaccinated, otherwise you’re not going to play the Australian Open’, then he could have decided whether he plays or not, depending on whether he wants to get vaccinated, which is his choice.

'I wouldn't get an exemption!' - Murray on Djokovic's participation

"We cannot just look at the medical exemption because they did that already. So, if you want to blame someone, if you are given the right to play after asking for the exemption, then you are free to play.

"It is very difficult to understand the exemption decision from the outside because we don’t have the information. There should be more transparency from all aspects, including Novak and the tournament.

There is a lot that is very difficult to understand. It is a real shame.

Members of the local Serbian community gather for a vigil outside a hotel where Serbia's tennis champion Novak Djokovic is reported to be staying in Melbourne on January 6, 2022, after Australia said it had cancelled Djokovic's entry visa Image credit: Getty Images

"They could have just been hand-to-hand and said, ‘listen, this is the situation’, but since they have kept it private, they have created this controversy. I think it should have been clarified and clearer for everyone in order for people to understand what was going on.

"This has not helped Novak’s reputation at all, and it hasn’t helped the tournament at all. Now it has become a world issue. If you go to a country where there are rules like this, that is the situation.

"From a fan perspective, how can we understand things if we don’t know everything that is on top of the table? If there is something we are missing, if they make it easy for us to understand, then everyone can have an opinion. But if things are not clear, it is almost impossible to have an opinion.

"The situation with Novak, everyone is giving an opinion from the outside, without really knowing what the truth is. This is probably the worst-case scenario for something as serious as allowing the best player in the world to play in your tournament, in a country which has been very strict and restrictive with its citizens."

Australian Open organisers had confirmed Djokovic's medical exemption was granted following a "rigorous review process" involving two separate independent panels of medical experts.

The 34-year-old is currently tied on 20 Grand Slam singles titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and is attempting to move clear of the legendary pair at Melbourne Park.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Australian Open 'Follow the rules' - Nadal hits out at Djokovic for not getting Covid-19 vaccine 4 HOURS AGO