Novak Djokovic has an 80% stake in a Danish biotech firm which is working on a Covid-19 treatment.

His visa was cancelled on “health and good order grounds” - with there being a furore over Djokovic not being vaccinated.

He is now back in Serbia, while it is not clear whether he will be able to defend his French Open crown, after France ruled that all participants in sport must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

And while being in Serbia, the CEO of QuantBioRes, Ivan Loncarevic said Djokovic made his investment in the summer of 2020.

Loncarevic also told Reuters that the company was working on a treatment as opposed to a vaccine, and was hopeful of being given the green light to launch clinical trials for its peptide in Britain this summer.

