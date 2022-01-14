Australia have again cancelled the visa of world no. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Immigration minister Hawke released a statement on Friday stating that he had “carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic” ahead of making the decision.

Ad

"Today I exercised my power to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," added Hawke in a statement.

Australian Open Djokovic’s route to the Australian Open final explained 17 HOURS AGO

Djokovic had originally had his visa cancelled last Thursday – a decision that was quashed on Monday by a federal judge but Hawke has now re-cancelled the visa.

The 34-year-old can launch another legal challenge to the decision.

The nine-time Australian Open winner had been drawn against compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic on Thursday, but questions intensified about the world No. 1’s participation after it emerged that his pre-travel declaration form had been filled out incorrectly.

The uncertainty surrounding the cancellation of Djokovic’s visa has dominated the build-up to the first Grand Slam of the year, with Stefanos Tsitsipas saying that Djokovic had “played by his own rules”, making “the majority look like they are all fools".

For his part, Djokovic hit out on Wednesday at “continuing misinformation” surrounding his Covid status but did admit an error in judgement after conducting an interview with L’Equipe after testing positive.

The world No. 1 blamed human error for the error on his pre-travel declaration form – he had answered ‘No’ to the question whether he had travelled in the two weeks prior to his flight to Australia. He had been in both Spain and Serbia in that period.

More to follow

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open Djokovic must ‘abide by rules’, says Australia’s deputy prime minister 19 HOURS AGO