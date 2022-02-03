Novak Djokovic says he will share his version of events from the Australian Open "in the next 7-10 days".

Djokovic's will he won't he participation in the first Grand Slam of the year dominated front and back pages during January, with the 34-year-old eventually deported from Australia after seeing an appeal on his visa application thrown out by a judge.

The detail in and around the case has been wide-ranging, with Djokovic's unvaccinated status and decisions polarising fans, pundits and tennis players alike.

But talking during his meeting with Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, Djokovic revealed he is almost ready to have his say.

"I am very grateful for your acts that also put you in a troubling political position in international relations," Djokovic said of Vucic.

"I will remember that for a long time. My ties to the Serbian people are getting stronger every day and the events in Australia showed the connection will be even stronger.

"Please be patient, as I will talk in more detail about everything that happened there in 7-10 days."

Earlier on Thursday, Serbian authorities revealed that they had found no wrongdoing in Djokovic's Covid-19 tests that he recorded before travelling to Australia.

Two separate studies had highlighted supposed discrepancies in the sequencing of the PCR tests, but the Belgrade Public Prosecutor's Office revealed that Serbia's Health Ministry had deemed them to be valid.

Djokovic is set to return to action at the upcoming Dubai Tennis Championships which begin on February 14.

- - -

