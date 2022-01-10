Novak Djokovic could be set for a hostile reception at the Australian Open following the decision to overturn his visa cancellation, according to Eurosport expert Barbara Schett.

Djokovic initially had his visa cancelled after border officials said evidence for his medical exemption from the Covid-19 vaccine was ‘insufficient’.

However, following an appeal, the decision was ‘quashed’ by a judge.

The Serb is now in line to compete in Melbourne to defend the title he has won a record nine times, but Schett believes Djokovic will struggle for support from the Aussie crowd.

“I think he will be able to play (the Australian Open),” she said. “We know he's an exceptional athlete.

“I'm sure it wasn't easy for him now to stay in his quarantine hotel for the last three or four days where he couldn't exercise at all. He couldn't play tennis at all.

He still has enough time to acclimatise and get ready for it. But just mentally how hard is it going to be to step out there on the court?

“Because there's gonna be people you know who support him, but it's also going to be people who won't support him at all.

“So, Australia, I think, and the whole world is paying very close attention to what's gonna happen when he steps out there on the court.”

The revelation that Djokovic has confirmed he is not vaccinated in a country where it is mandatory for overseas visitors baring a medical exemption is also not likely to go down well.

Schett feels the public in Australia won't be pleased at what they might see as special treatment for Djokovic, given the severe restrictions faced in the country throughout the pandemic.

"We all know they've been going through so much heartache in the last couple of years with all these horrible lockdowns: 270 days alone in Melbourne and they couldn't see their loved ones.

"There's still some restrictions everywhere. And I think the public in Australia is not 100 percent happy with this verdict."

Despite the decision to allow Djokovic to remain in the country, the government are still reportedly considering whether to cancel his visa a second time.

A spokesman for Immigration minister Alex Hawke has said the government official is ‘considering’ what to do next.

“There's still a few days where he can prepare,” Schett added. “But first of all, again, we have to wait.

“What's going to happen if the Immigration Minister, is going to cancel his visa or not?”

