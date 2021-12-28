Novak Djokovic is reportedly looking “more likely” to play at the 2022 Australian Open, as uncertainty over his arrival in Australia continues to swirl.

There have been serious doubt over whether world No 1 Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to clarify if had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

All players competing at the Australian Open or the warm-up events in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide need to be vaccinated, unless they have a medical exemption.

Djokovic is officially entered to play the Australian Open as well as the ATP Cup, which starts on January 1.

However, an unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 percent" sure that the 20-time Grand Slam champion would not play in the ATP Cup.

Tennis Australia said on Tuesday that Djokovic is yet to pull out of the tournament and is still scheduled to face Norway's Casper Ruud on Saturday.

"We haven't heard of any withdrawals from Team Serbia for the ATP Cup," a spokesperson told AFP.

Djokovic was not on the first charter flights that landed in Australia this week.

The flights were organised by Tennis Australia for players to reduce the risk of Covid-19 and defending women's Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was among those to arrive.

There is also the option for players to arrive on commercial flights, and with the Australian Open not starting until January 17, Djokovic has time on his side.

Serbian journalist Sasa Osmo says that “per multiple reports in Serbia, Djokovic now looking more likely to play at the Australian Open. Not official yet.”

If Djokovic does compete in Melbourne he will be looking to win a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, moving him one ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the all-time standings.

Djokovic could play in other warm-up events if he doesn’t feature at the ATP Cup.

