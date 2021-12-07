Novak Djokovic is named in the Serbian ATP Cup’s squad for January’s matches in Sydney, suggesting he may take part in the 2022 Australian Open.

The ATP Cup’s organisers have confirmed Djokovic’s attendance, saying on the ATP Tour website: “top seed Serbia, headlined by world No 1 Novak Djokovic, will lead Group A”, which was then reiterated by an ATP press release, saying: “world No 1 Novak Djokovic and world No 2 Daniil Medvedev are the top-ranked singles players for Serbia and defending champions Russia respectively”.

There had been doubts of Djokovic’s attendance due to his reluctance to confirm his Covid-19 vaccine status. However Australian Open players must be vaccinated against the virus.

Had he wished to play without being vaccinated, then he would have to apply for an exemption as well as undergoing 14 days quarantine.

The 34-year-old world number one has repeatedly cast doubt on whether he would be able to go through such circumstances in order to play tennis.

Serbia are favourites for their Group A matches, and are drawn with Norway, Chile and Spain.

